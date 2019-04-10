AG Barr Launches Probe into Obama’s Corrupt FBI

US Attorney General Bill Barr has assembled a team to finally investigate Barack Obama’s corrupt FBI and DOJ.

The probe will focus on actions taken during the investigation of Trump’s campaign going back to the summer of 2016, according to a source who spoke to Bloomberg.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It appears AG Barr is investigating allegations made by Republican lawmakers for over two years that the Trump-Russia investigation was corrupt from the beginning with anti-Trump FBI and DOJ officials who weaponized the agencies to target a political opponent.

“I am reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted during the summer of 2016,” Barr told the House Appropriations Committee earlier Tuesday.

Bill Barr’s internal investigation by the Justice Department is separate from the Inspector General’s probe.

Barr told Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) that Inspector General Horowitz is investigating the FISA abuse during the Obama administration to spy on Trump. The Attorney General said the report will be completed in May or June.

Aderholt on Tuesday also asked Bill Barr if his department was investigating how DOJ and FBI officials used a “salacious and unverified dossier as a predicate for a FISA order on a US citizen.”

Barr will also be investigating the criminal probe that corrupt FBI agents opened into former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2017 for his ‘contacts with Russian Ambassador Kislyak’ when he was a Senator — Sessions did nothing wrong, but he recused himself like a coward in March of 2017 after he was pressured to step down from his post.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham previously called on Bill Barr to appoint a new special counsel to investigate Russiagate.

“Once we put the Mueller report to bed, once Barr comes to the committee and takes questions about his findings and his actions, and we get to see the Mueller report, consistent with law, then we are going to turn to finding out how this got off the rails,” Graham said a couple weeks ago in a presser.

Barr is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on May 1st.

According to previous reports, AG Barr was reportedly against the idea of special counsel to investigate Russiagate and the coup plotters — this report by Bloomberg and Barr’s comments to the House Panel earlier Tuesday appear to confirm reports he wants to spearhead the investigation with his own team.