AG Barr Orders Executions of Four Inmates Accused Of Child Rape & Child Murder

In July of 2019, AG Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to revise the Federal Execution Protocol to provide for the use of a single-drug, pentobarbital — similar to protocols used in hundreds of state executions and repeatedly upheld by federal courts, including the Supreme Court, as consistent with the Eighth Amendment, the DOJ announced.

Last year, the US Court of Appeals for the Nine Circuit blocked the execution of a federal inmate.

Shortly afterwards, an Obama-appointed judge blocked the scheduled execution of four other child-murdering death-row inmates.