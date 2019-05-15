AG Barr Mocks Pelosi to Her Face: “Madam Speaker, Did You Bring Your Handcuffs?”

Attorney General William Barr mocked Nancy Pelosi to her face on Wednesday, asking the House Speaker if she had handcuffs with her.

The extraordinary exchange took place at a fallen police officer’s memorial gathering in Washington, D.C., according to reports posted to Twitter by various reporters, including Politico’s John Bresnahan.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Barr and other Trump administration officials have been threatened with arrest for refusing demands by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives for the unredacted Mueller report and President Trump’s tax returns. Pelosi had recently commented about arresting Trump officials and locking them in a jail in the Capitol basement.

“AG Bill Barr reportedly mocked @SpeakerPelosi at an event honoring fallen police officers, per source. Barr shook hands w/Pelosi & said loudly “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?” Pelosi shot back that the House Sergeant ar Arms was there if needed for an arrest”…./2 Barr laughed & walked away”

Other reporters also posted about the incident:

