AG Barr Hints at His Dangerous Position Overseeing Deep State FBI

US Attorney General Bill Barr has hinted at the dangerous situation he faces in leading the Department of Justice at this time in history.

Speaking at a ceremony at the FBI academy, Barr started his speech by stating:

“As we’ve been watching the coverage of June 6, 1944 D-Day, I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Barr’s comments about the reality of getting shot at received no reaction from the crowd.

Americans want justice. We’ve seen too many Deep State crimes committed under the Obama Administration. We’ve watched a gang of criminals led by Obama and Hillary Clinton attempt to prevent candidate Trump from winning the 2016 election and then work tirelessly to remove him from office.

It is not out of line to want to see these people locked up. It’s demanding that criminals be arrested and put behind bars. It’s demanding justice!