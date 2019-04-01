AG Barr ‘Furious’ over Mishandling of Hillary Email Probe

Attorney General William Barr is reportedly “furious” over the mishandled investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server by the FBI.

Speaking to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo over the weekend, Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed the attorney general was unhappy with the corrupt investigation.

Bongino.com reports: “So it seems to me that [Clinton] was interviewed not under oath. She had a couple of her staff people with her. People in her campaign were given immunity without anything in return. Nobody in the Clinton investigation went to jail for lying about the process because there was no process,” the senator said.

“I know Bill Barr pretty well, and he’s pretty upset about the way all this was handled,” he continued.

Graham said he was unsure if Barr would appoint a Special Prosecutor to look into the investigation and stressed that he was more concerned with the political bias within the DOJ/FBI that was on display during the Trump-Russia probe.

“I don’t know if he’s going to have a special prosecutor to look at the probability of criminal misbehavior,” Graham said. “I’m going to look at what happened from an oversight role. But I hope there’s a special counsel appointed to look at DOJ corruption and political bias, you know? Because Mueller did his job against Trump. Nobody’s really looked at the Clinton campaign, the FISA warrant abuse or the counterintelligence investigation for criminality yet and somebody should.”