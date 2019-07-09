AG Barr Has Found a ‘Pathway’ to Put Citizenship Question Back in the Census

Attorney General Bill Barr says he has found a way to put the citizenship question back into the 2020 Census.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, AG Barr confirmed that the Trump administration will present a legal work-around that will allow a question on citizenship to be added to the 2020 Census.

AG William Barr told reporters he's found a "pathway" for getting the #CitizenshipQuestion back onto the #2020Census. This comes a day after the DOJ reassigned the lawyers who have handled the case for more than a year. — Michael Macagnone (@mikemacagnone) July 8, 2019

“I think over the next day or two you’ll see what approach we’re taking and I think it does provide a pathway for getting the question on the census,” Barr said, according to AP.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: He did not provide details in his brief remarks.

Barr also expressed little concern for the pending testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller to federal lawmakers next week on his investigation into U.S. election interference by the Russian government.

It wasn’t that long ago that the US Census asked about citizenship.

This is page 4 from the 2000 US Census.

Notice question 13:

Here is a chart on when the citizenship was asked in the US Census.

The citizenship was asked in 2000 on 1/6 of samples.

Obama took the question off the census in 2010 so he could help the Democrat Party to hold power.

Now President Trump wants it back on the census.