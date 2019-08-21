AG Barr Fires Prisons Chief After Jeffrey Epstein’s Sudden Death

US Attorney General Bill Barr fired the acting director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Monday almost one week after Jeffrey Epstein’s sudden death while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, who previously occupied the role between 1992 and 2003, will replace Hugh Hurwitz as the new director, according to reports.

Last week, Barr vowed to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged “suicide.”

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said.

“There will be accountability,” Barr asserted.

Last week Barr also reassigned the prison warden and put two others on administrative leave.

The New York City medical examiner on Friday ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

The medical examiner’s office said in a statement Friday that an autopsy and other evidence confirms the 66-year-old financier hanged himself in his cell at a federal jail, Bloomberg reported.

Epstein was found hanging in his cell from his bunk bed with a prison bedsheet wrapped around his head, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to the New York Post.

Epstein, who is 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet to the top bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.

Many close to Epstein fear he was murdered and CBS News, citing an unnamed source, also reported on Tuesday that “shrieking and shouting” was heard coming from Epstein’s cell on the morning of his death. The source also said they heard corrections officers saying “breathe, Epstein, breathe,” while trying to revive him.

Epstein had several broken bones in his neck which is common in homicide by strangulation.

Among the broken bones in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone which can be broken during a hanging if the individual is older, however it is more common in a homicide by strangulation, according to forensics experts.

Top forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht said only 1% of hanging deaths resulted in broken hyoid bones.

Epstein was the highest profile prisoner in the US system and there is a long list of inconsistencies in prison policy surrounding Epstein’s death while he was in federal custody at the MCC.