AG Barr Confirms DOJ Investigating ‘Certain Individuals’ Providing ANTIFA with ‘Sources of Funding’

Attorney General William Barr has confirmed there are “very focused investigations” underway into identifying individuals who are funding ANTIFA and the “witch’s brew of extremist groups” causing chaos and destruction across the country.

“We have some investigations underway and very focused investigations on certain individuals that relate to ANTIFA,” Barr told Fox News anchor Bret Baier. “But in the in the initial phase of identifying people and arresting them, they were arrested for crimes that don’t require us to identify a particular group or don’t necessitate that.”

“Does Antifa have leaders?” Baier asked.

“It’s a very loosely organized group,” Barr responded. “And they and they have sort of a unique or unusual system of communication and organization. There are people who can be characterized as leaders in any given situation.”

“Are there people funding this effort, an organized effort that goes beyond state specific funding, the effort broadly?” Baier asked. “And are you going off after those people?”

“There appear to be sources of funding and we are looking into the sources of funding,” Barr responded. “And, you know, there is clearly some high degree of organization involved at some of these events and coordinated tactics that we’re seeing. And we’re looking into that as well. And some of it relates to an Antifa. Some of it relates to groups that act very much like an Antifa. As I said, there’s a witch’s brew of extremist groups that are trying to exploit this situation on all sides.”