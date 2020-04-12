AG Barr Puts Comey on Notice: ‘Attempt to Sabotage Presidency Was a Great Travesty’

Attorney General William Barr just sent James Comey a clear warning that any attempts made to sabotage Trump’s presidency won’t go unpunished.

“What happened to President Trump was one of the greatest travesties in American history, no basis for this investigation,” Barr told Fox News.

“What’s even more concerning is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events to sabotage the presidency.”

WATCH:

Theduran.com reports: Last May Barr appointed US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham to investigate the origins of Spygate.

According to reports, Durham is focusing on former CIA Director John Brennan’s role in Spygate and his lies to Congress.

Hillary’s phony Russia dossier was not only used by the FBI to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page, it was also used in the Intelligence Community’s report.

James Comey told the FBI in an email chain in December of 2016 that CIA Director John Brennan insisted on including the dossier in the IC assessment, but the CIA is claiming that it was James Comey who made the recommendation and it was Brennan and DNI chief James Clapper who objected.

Brennan also may have perjured himself during a May 2017 testimony about the dossier.

Recall, in a May 2017 testimony, John Brennan vehemently denied the phony dossier made its way into the IC assessment that was released in January 2017 that concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election “to help Trump’s chances of victory.”

Brennan also swore to Congress that he didn’t know who commissioned the phony dossier even though it was widely known by senior DOJ, FBI and NatSec officials that Hillary Clinton paid for the document.

The Durham investigation is supposed to wind down some time between June and September, according to reports.