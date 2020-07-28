AG Barr Calls Out Democrats’ Refusal To Condemn Mob Violence In Portland

Attorney General William Barr called out Democrats’ over their refusal to condemn the violence that has swept across Portland, Oregon, and other US cities.

Barr called out Democrats on Tuesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing over their failure to condemn mob violence and attacks in recent weeks.

“What makes me concerned for the country is this is the first time in my memory the leaders of one of our great two political parties, the Democratic Party, are not coming out and condemning mob violence and the attack on federal courts” Barr said.

“Why can’t we just say violence against federal courts has to stop. Can we hear something like that?” he then asked.

Barr was testifying about the federal law enforcement response to protect the courthouse, which has been vandalized and firebombs by what Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, have called "peaceful protesters."

Those “protesters” have also attacked the federal officials defending the building.

Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who claimed on Sunday that the violence was a “myth,” did not respond by condemning the violence, but adjourned the hearing for a five-minute hearing instead.

Barr was responding to questions from Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), who had also listed several examples in which Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) had denied that there had been a takeover in downtown Seattle (which later became the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” or CHOP) and also denied that there had been violence in the “autonomous” zone.