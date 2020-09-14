Just one day after two Sheriff deputies were ambushed and shot in their car in Los Angeles, the entire Washington footbal team kneeled in solidarity for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality.

On Saturday night, two Sheriff’s deputies were shot in the head by a thug in Compton, Los Angeles.

Video shows a short and stumpy male stalking the police car and then shooting the two deputies several times in the head.

When the deputies were brought to St. Francis Hospital in Los Angeles, Black Lives Matter activists blocked the entryway and screamed, “we hope the bitch dies!”

The next day the entire Washington football team virtue signalled their support for the domestic terror group.