After ‘Sudden Death’ Of Her Sister Diamond, Silk Tells America To “Wake Up & Pay Attention, Something Ain’t Right”

During Saturday’s memorial for her sister Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, Silk suggested that the covid vaccine may have been a factor in her sister’s sudden death.

Silk described to the crowd of supporters which included former President Donald Trump how 51-year-old Diamond had “died suddenly” in the kitchen as the result of a blood clot in her lung.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Calling for an investigation Silk claimed: “There’s something going on!”

She said: “don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist … I want America to wake up and pay attention … It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here! And get some answers to why our people are falling dead suddenly.’

This is horrible to watch



Diamond said she couldn’t breathe and then died suddenly



Silk is demanding answers about the vaccine and what it did to her sister



Why does this keep happening?!



Why do healthy Americans keep dying suddenly out of nowhere?!pic.twitter.com/OP4acnlxwq — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 21, 2023

InfoWars reports: Silk explained:

As soon as Diamond hung up the phone, she said to me, “I can’t breathe.” It was sudden, out of nowhere and no warning. I got her to the kitchen table, opened up the back door so that she can get some air. And, each breath was less and less and less, until her eyes became a stare… My husband and I followed the 911 instructions from the lady. We laid her. Like they told us to lay her flat. They said do CPR. And it was one-two-three-four, one-two-three-four, one-two-three-four… My husband and I alternated and kept going and going and going, until the emergency truck came into the yard and the EMS came into the house. They did everything that they could.

Silk went on to call for an investigation into the slew of sudden deaths that appear to be happening across the country.

So what I want to say to everybody is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist. Because I saw it happen. I saw how it happened. I was there when it happened and it happened suddenly. I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here! And get some answers to why our people are falling dead suddenly.

“Instead of asking if Americans are vaxxed or unvaxxed, the real question is are they being poisoned,” she added.