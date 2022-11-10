After Midterms Biden Says “It Was a Good Day, I Think, For Democracy”

Joe Biden has crawled out of his basement to deliver some comments about the 2022 midterms.

During a press conference at the White House Wednesday, Biden said the results were a sign that American democracy was intact, despite coming under threat over the past several years.

“We had an election yesterday,” he said. “And it was a good day, I think, for democracy.”

“Democrats had a strong night,” Biden added. “While the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen”

The Gateway Pundit reported: Joe Biden went into hiding while scumbag Hillary Clinton lawyer Marc Elias and the Democrat machine got to work to steal the midterm elections.

The Republicans are expected to take the House of Representatives with a small majority after Tuesday’s elections.

The Democrats flipped Pennsylvania and installed John Fetterman, a man with brain damage who lived off mommy and daddy until he was 50.

The Georgia Senate race went to a runoff election which will be held on December 6. Apparently Georgians who voted in all Republicans Tuesday night want Marxist Warnock to remain in the US Senate.

Republican Ron Johnson barely won his senate seat in Wisconsin.

Joe Biden gloated after the Democrats did better than expected.

“It was a good day, I think, for democracy,” said Biden.

“Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are,” Biden added.

VIDEO: