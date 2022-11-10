After Midterms Biden Says “It Was a Good Day, I Think, For Democracy”

Joe Biden has crawled out of his basement to deliver some comments about the 2022 midterms.
During a press conference at the White House Wednesday, Biden said the results were a sign that American democracy was intact, despite coming under threat over the past several years.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“We had an election yesterday,” he said. “And it was a good day, I think, for democracy.”
Latest Videos
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
“Democrats had a strong night,” Biden added. “While the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen”
The Gateway Pundit reported: Joe Biden went into hiding while scumbag Hillary Clinton lawyer Marc Elias and the Democrat machine got to work to steal the midterm elections.
The Republicans are expected to take the House of Representatives with a small majority after Tuesday’s elections.
The Democrats flipped Pennsylvania and installed John Fetterman, a man with brain damage who lived off mommy and daddy until he was 50.
The Georgia Senate race went to a runoff election which will be held on December 6. Apparently Georgians who voted in all Republicans Tuesday night want Marxist Warnock to remain in the US Senate.
Republican Ron Johnson barely won his senate seat in Wisconsin.
Joe Biden gloated after the Democrats did better than expected.
“It was a good day, I think, for democracy,” said Biden.
“Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are,” Biden added.
VIDEO:
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- After Midterms Biden Says “It Was a Good Day, I Think, For Democracy” - November 10, 2022
- Biden Claims “The Overwhelming Majority of the American People” Support His Economic Agenda - November 10, 2022
- MSNBC Host Suggests John Fetterman Could Run For President - November 10, 2022