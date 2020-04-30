Days After Giving Muslims 400K Free Meals For Ramadan, De Blasio Threatens To Round Up Jews

New York City’s Socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to round up Jewish New Yorkers who were burying a member of their community, just days after promising Muslims nearly half a million free meals to help them celebrate the Islamic holy month.

Mayor de Blasio raised eyebrows last week when he promised to give Muslims in the city 400,000 free meals to celebrate Ramadan.

Fast forward a few days and the leftist mayor was furious at members of the Hasidic Jewish community for gathering on Tuesday for a funeral.

The far-left mayor was so furious, in fact, that he went to the funeral himself to order the mourners to disperse before issuing some nasty tweets directed at Jewish New Yorkers that clearly exposed the victim hierarchy that leftists tend to have.

“Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

“When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus.”

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed,” the mayor went on.

“I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

“We have lost so many these last two months + I understand the instinct to gather to mourn. But large gatherings will only lead to more deaths + more families in mourning.

“We will not allow this. I have instructed the NYPD to have one standard for this whole city: zero tolerance,” he concluded.

A week ago, however, when the mayor addressed Muslims, his message was much nicer in tone, even promising to help them celebrate with free meals to celebrate Ramadan, courtesy of the long-suffering American taxpayer.

“To those celebrating, I know it’s painful to not worship together at a mosque or be with your family or friends. But your sacrifice is playing a critical role in fighting this disease and saving lives,” the mayor wrote, referring to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“To the Muslim New Yorkers beginning their celebrations tonight who need halal meals, we have them across our 400+ grab and go meal sites, and are bringing hundreds of thousands more to the 32 sites most frequented by our Muslim communities.”

WesternJournal report: The fact that de Blasio used taxpayer funds to help one religious group with their celebrations as he threatened another with arrests shows precisely the issue Democrats have with identity politics.

Your religious affiliation, your sexual orientation, your gender — or proclaimed lack of gender — determine where you fall on the left’s mighty victim list.

Muslims, widely considered by the left as more persecuted than Jewish people, are higher on the victim list than Jewish Americans are.

Therefore, they get free meals and sympathetic tweets, while Jewish New Yorkers get the mayor coming to yell at them in person and then on Twitter as they are threatened with arrests.

The mayor is not incorrect about the rules applying to everyone, but the phrasing of his message was abhorrent.

In a city that has been besieged by anti-Semitic hate crimes, the idea that he would single out members of the Jewish community is both ridiculous and dangerous.

There is a tragic history of Jewish people being rounded up and arrested for practicing their religion.

It happened in Nazi Germany, but we will never allow it to happen here — regardless of the offensive comments of a mayor drunk on power.