After Acquitting Trump, Senate Announces Probe Into Hunter Biden’s Shady Ukraine Business Dealings

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) have announced a Senate investigation into the shady international business dealings of Hunter Biden during the Obama administration.

Sens. Grassley and Johnson — the chairmen of the Senate Finance and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees — are requesting details on the travel records for former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as they shift their focus to Biden family corruption after Trump was acquitted in the impeachment trial.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has also pledged to do oversight of Hunter Biden.

Grassley and Johnson sent a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray saying they were requesting the documents as part of a probe into “potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration.“

“We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine,” the two senators added.

Letter to Director Secret Service requesting records “whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business…related entities in China and Ukraine…reportedly flew aboard Air Force Two” @ChuckGrassley @SenRonJohnson https://t.co/jYJxAfFrHx pic.twitter.com/DXJuRR4Eid — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 5, 2020

TheHill reports: As part of their request, the senators specifically want to know what sort of security detail Hunter Biden received while his father served as vice president, and a list of all dates and places Hunter Biden traveled with a protective detail.

They specifically want to know if he traveled on Air Force One or Air Force Two, the presidential and vice presidential aircraft, or on another government aircraft and whether additional family members were present for each trip.

The letter is the latest signal from Senate Republicans that they will step up their efforts to probe the Bidens, who have emerged as a top target for President Trump and his allies as Joe Biden seeks the Democratic presidential nomination this year.

Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to launch investigations into his political rivals, including the Bidens, were at the center of the monthslong impeachment effort that ended in the Senate on Wednesday.

Congressional investigators focused on Trump’s decision to delay Ukraine aid, which was eventually released in September, and a July 25, 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which Trump asked Zelensky to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to “look into” the Bidens.



Republicans have targeted Hunter Biden over his time serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father served as vice president.

In 2016, Joe Biden pushed for the dismissal of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin because of concerns he was overlooking corruption in his own office, though Trump and his GOP allies have sought to tie the move to Hunter Biden’s business interests.



