After a Campaign Comparing Trump to Nazis, Joe Biden Begs for ‘Unity’ in America

Joe Biden issued a desperate plea for “unity” Saturday evening after a dirty campaign in which he had compared President Trump to Nazis, including Adolf Hitler himself.

Biden, who referred to his campaign as a “battle for the soul of our nation,” launched his campaign in April 29 with the debunked claim that Trump had referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people.”

When confronted with his false claims, Biden continued to insist on his version of events, despite multiple fact-checks debunking him.

Breitbart.com reports: Biden referred to Trump and his supporters as racists, saying 10 to 15 percent of Americans were “not very good people.”

In the last weeks of his campaign, Biden compared Trump to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, a vicious antisemite who was one of Hitler’s most trusted aides. In late October, his campaign released a video recorded by the Black Eyed Peas that compared Trump to Hitler himself, and implied that his supporters were like Germans who saluted the Nazi regime.

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans,” Biden said on Saturday.

Some of his supporters — attacking effigies of President Trump — seem not to have heeded that message.