Africans Tell Bill and Melinda Gates To STAY AWAY After She Declares ‘There Will Be Bodies In The Streets of Africa’

April 15, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, World 0
Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation appeared on CNN and declared that COVID-19 is going to "be horrible in the developing world," and we are going to see "bodies in the streets of Africa."

Look at Ecuador,” said Bill Gates’ wife, before ominously adding “They’re putting bodies out on the street. You’re going to see that in countries in Africa.”

Earlier in the interview, Gates said that vaccines will be the “ultimate solution” to solving the global coronavirus crisis – which she and her husband Bill have been working on for some time.

Of course, not everyone is excited about Bill and Melinda Gates’ plans to “save the world”.

