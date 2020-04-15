Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation appeared on CNN and declared that COVID-19 is going to “be horrible in the developing world,” and we are going to see “bodies in the streets of Africa.”

“Look at Ecuador,” said Bill Gates’ wife, before ominously adding “They’re putting bodies out on the street. You’re going to see that in countries in Africa.”

Earlier in the interview, Gates said that vaccines will be the “ultimate solution” to solving the global coronavirus crisis – which she and her husband Bill have been working on for some time.

Of course, not everyone is excited about Bill and Melinda Gates’ plans to “save the world”.

Please, tell Melinda and Bill Gates to stop caring about Africa. We don't need them. We don't want their fake generosity. Stop talking about Africa. Keep your poisonous vaccines and medicine away. Africans will be fine. Go away with your Eugenicists. #BillGates #covid19kenya https://t.co/VC82l33qXe — Remy Sankara (@remy_sankara) April 14, 2020

These people wanted Corona to spread like crazy in Africa and then offer their 'help' via vaccine. There's a growing resentment against them, a lot of Africans don't want them there. — DMF aka Sarah (@ForumsMeghan) April 10, 2020

After reading critical reports how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation really operates in India and Africa my blood just boiled watching this interview.

Their vaccines caused epidemics in those communities.

Polio infections rose in India.

Even WHO was loathed to admit this fact. https://t.co/X7hMLuknj9 — Hanief Haider (@haniefhaider) April 11, 2020

Worry about America Melinda!!! Y'all dying more. Africa will be fine, or is there an agenda we are oblivious to? — Theophilus Kwadwo Anokye Bediako (@mr_anokye11) April 10, 2020

