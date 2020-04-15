Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation appeared on CNN and declared that COVID-19 is going to “be horrible in the developing world,” and we are going to see “bodies in the streets of Africa.”
“Look at Ecuador,” said Bill Gates’ wife, before ominously adding “They’re putting bodies out on the street. You’re going to see that in countries in Africa.”
Earlier in the interview, Gates said that vaccines will be the “ultimate solution” to solving the global coronavirus crisis – which she and her husband Bill have been working on for some time.
Of course, not everyone is excited about Bill and Melinda Gates’ plans to “save the world”.
