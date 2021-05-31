African-American Who Sucker Punched 12-Year-Old Boy Jailed for 7 Years

An African-American man who sucker-punched a 12-year-old kid dancing on a sidewalk last summer has been sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Last July, two children were street dancing in Cape Girardeau, MO with their instructor Michael ‘Crank’ Curry.

During the dancing, a car pulled over and a black man jumped out and sucker-punched the 12-year-old child, giving him a severe concussion. He then jumped back into his car and sped off. WATCH:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Police were able to ID Cedric Charles Moore Jr., after viewing the video of the assault.

Cedric Moore was charged with two felonies and changed his plea from not guilty to guilty earlier this month, according to KSDK.

Moore was sentenced to 7 years in prison for second degree assault.

KSDK reported: