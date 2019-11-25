African American Support of Trump Hits Historic 34% – Media Blackout

The total black approval for President Trump hit an impressive 35% in both the Emerson and Rasmussen polls over the weekend.
Don’t expect this enormous win for Trump to be reported by the mainstream media!
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: If Donald Trump captured 25 percent of the African American vote he would win the 2020 election in a landslide.
If Republicans were to peel off even 25% of black voters from the Democrat Party — Democrats would be the minority party for decades.
Thank you Donald Trump!
