African American Support of Trump Hits Historic 34% – Media Blackout

The total black approval for President Trump hit an impressive 35% in both the Emerson and Rasmussen polls over the weekend.

Don’t expect this enormous win for Trump to be reported by the mainstream media!

Our Twitter Follower Roee spotted this from the Emerson College poll just out.



It apparently indicates current Black Registered Voter Approval for @POTUS at 34.5%. https://t.co/nS9rw0ATCc — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 23, 2019

Both Emerson and Rasmussen are reporting Black American support for President Trump is at 34% — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 24, 2019

Emerson polled registered voters and they're consistent pic.twitter.com/njCQ3Pv63z — Roee (@TheSadioRole) November 23, 2019

If Donald Trump captured 25 percent of the African American vote he would win the 2020 election in a landslide.

If Republicans were to peel off even 25% of black voters from the Democrat Party — Democrats would be the minority party for decades.

Thank you Donald Trump!