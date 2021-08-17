Afghanistan’s First Female Mayor: I Am Waiting With My Family for the Taliban To Kill Me — As Joe Biden Is on Vacation

Afghanistan's first female mayor says she's waiting for the Taliban to come and murder her as Biden takes a vacation
Afghanistan’s first female mayor, Zarifa Ghafari, has warned that she is now waiting with her family for Taliban soldiers to come kill her while Joe Biden is on vacation.

The 27-year-old Mayor has survived three assassination attempts. Now she awaits her death while Biden does nothing to help.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: TIME magazine called Zarifa Ghafari a next generation leader.

Now she sits and waits for death.

