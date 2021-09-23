Afghan Refugees at Fort McCoy Arrested for Child Rape & Assaulting Woman

Two Afghan evacuees will face federal charges at Fort McCoy for attempting to rape a child and assaulting a woman.

Bahrullah Noori, 20, is charged with attempting to rape a child. Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her.

Thepostmillennial.com reports: Both men made initial appearances in Madison on September 16 and are being detained at the Dane County Jail.

Noori and Imaad are scheduled for arraignment Thursday, September 23.

If convicted, Noori faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the charges alleging use of force, and a maximum penalty of 15 years on the other two charges. Imaad faces a maximum penalty of 10 years.

These cases are not related, according to a Justice Department news release, which added:

The charges against them are the result of investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort McCoy Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the Noori prosecution and Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Corey is handling the Imaad prosecution.