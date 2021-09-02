Afghan Migrants Gang Rape Disabled Swedish Woman; Gov’t Refuses To Deport Them

A gang of Afghan migrants in Sweden violently raped a mentally disabled woman on repeated occasions, and yet the government still refuses to deport them.

FriaTider reports that the 24-year-old victim lived in a special accommodation facility in Upplands Väsby for disabled people.

“Lisa has autism and a cognitive impairment which means that she is intellectually at the level of a small child. She has difficulty following conversations, has a limited perception of time and has difficulty maintaining her hygiene. According to staff who help her, she is very naive, can not say no and believes well in everyone.”

Summit.news reports: When Lisa told carers she had a “sore butt” as a result of her “boyfriend” using a cider bottle to anally penetrate her, they called immediately called the police.

During subsequent police questioning, Lisa revealed that her “boyfriend” Abul Fazl Yaqubi and another Afghan called Esmaili Jawid had initiated the rape by playing a game of ‘truth or dare’.

When the bottle pointed to Lisa, the Afghans told her to take off her clothes, which she did. When the bottle later pointed to Esmaili, Abul Fazl told him to put a cider bottle in Lisa’s abdomen. Esmaili pulled Lisa down on the floor. While Abul Fazl held her arms, Esmaili pushed the cider bottle between her legs. – And then I just feel a cider bottle that they stuff in, far in and then I felt that it hurt a lot in the abdomen, Lisa says in interrogation. The bottle is pulled out and put in again. The second time makes it even worse. Still, Lisa does not dare say no. – I did not dare to say it to an Afghan, I can not say it to an Afghan, I know how they behave if you say no, she explains. – You can be beaten if you say no. After the Afghans raped Lisa with the bottle, they took off their clothes and told her to go into the bedroom. Inside, the abuse continues. Esmaili has intercourse with Lisa and repeatedly puts her fingers in her abdomen. Then Lisa starts shouting that she does not want to. But her “boyfriend” Abul Fazl silences her screams by pressing his fingers down Lisa’s throat.

During questioning, Lisa also revealed that she had previously been raped by the men vaginally and that a third Afghan, Shokrallah Shahzad, had also taken part.

She also said that Yaqubi had used social media to trick her into thinking he was her “boyfriend” before subsequently beating her and threatening to kill her if she reported him.

Yaqubi also exploited Lisa’s vulnerability to traffic her to his other Afghan friends who also sexually abused her.

“After Lisa got to know Abul Fazl, the rumor seems to have spread in Afghan circles that there was a mentally handicapped woman in Upplands Väsby with whom one could have sex. In the spring, a fighting stream of Afghans visit Lisa’s apartment at the municipal residence. She tells the police that in addition to her “boyfriend” Abul Fazl, there have been three or four other foreign men who have had sex with her,” according to the report.

The men were later convicted of aggravated gang rape, with one of the culprits receiving a prison sentence of just three and a half years due to him being under the age of 21. The other men received eight years, meaning they’ll probably be out in four.

The men cannot be deported to Afghanistan at the present time because of the political situation of the country after the recent Taliban takeover.

Yesterday, we highlighted the case of a Somali migrant who justified the vicious physical assaulted numerous Swedish women by claiming white people were “racist.”

A 2018 report found that 99 out of 112 gang rapists in Sweden had a foreign background.

When veteran Swedish police investigator Peter Springare was asked about the demographics of those responsible for violent crimes, he was very clear in identifying the source of the problem.

“Here we go; this is what I’ve handled from Monday-Friday this week: rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape, extortion, blackmail, assault, violence against police, threats to police, drug crime, drugs, crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and ill-treatment,” he wrote.

“Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohammed, Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, again, again, again. Christopher… what, is it true? Yes, a Swedish name snuck in on the edges of a drug crime. Mohammed, Mahmod Ali, again and again,” he added.

Springare then listed the suspects’ countries of origin.

“Countries representing all the crimes this week: Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown, unknown country, Sweden. Half of the suspects, we can’t be sure because they don’t have any valid papers. Which in itself usually means that they’re lying about their nationality and identity.”

Meanwhile, the Swedish Migration Agency ensured that around 650 Afghan “refugees” were picked up directly after arriving in Sweden and driven to free taxpayer-funded housing, some of which is located in the capital city of Stockholm.

Good luck, Sweden! Refugees welcome!