Black supremacist Darrell Edward Brooke Jr. “intentionally” rammed white Christmas parade attendees, including children, in Waukesha on Sunday and did a “zig zag” to “kill as many as possible,” according to a newly released affidavit.
InformationLiberation reports:
Brooks killed 6 and injured at least 62, according to the latest tally.
Thirteen children remain hospitalized and six are in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday evening.
