Affidavit: Black Supremacist Darrell Brooks ‘Intentionally’ Rammed Parade Participants to ‘Hit As Many White People a Possible’

November 24, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Black supremacist Darrell Brooks intentionally killed as many white people with his car, new court documents show
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Black supremacist Darrell Edward Brooke Jr. “intentionally” rammed white Christmas parade attendees, including children, in Waukesha on Sunday and did a “zig zag” to “kill as many as possible,” according to a newly released affidavit.

Excerpts:

InformationLiberation reports:

Brooks killed 6 and injured at least 62, according to the latest tally.

Thirteen children remain hospitalized and six are in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday evening.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)