Black supremacist Darrell Edward Brooke Jr. “intentionally” rammed white Christmas parade attendees, including children, in Waukesha on Sunday and did a “zig zag” to “kill as many as possible,” according to a newly released affidavit.

Breaking: The affidavit against the #Waukesha massacre suspect has been released. We learn new details, including that there were 62 injured, that the driver stopped then accelerated, & that witnesses said driver drove in zigzag to hit as many as possible. https://t.co/7STSzmNzMk pic.twitter.com/jGHWL2vQx2 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 24, 2021

Excerpts:

InformationLiberation reports:

Brooks killed 6 and injured at least 62, according to the latest tally.

Thirteen children remain hospitalized and six are in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday evening.