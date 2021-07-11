ADL & SPLC Boast About Forcing Twitter To Deplatform Nick Fuentes

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and Anti-Defemation League (ADL) boasted on Friday that they forced Twitter to deplatform conservative commentator Nick Fuentes.

.@NickJFuentes is a white nationalist who traffics in disinformation and division. He and his "groyper army" spout #antisemitic, racist rhetoric, and are working hard to mainstream their extremist views.

Read more about Fuentes here: https://t.co/2pjXAscdGz — ADL (@ADL) July 9, 2021

Nick Fuentes was suspended from Twitter hours after the ADL published a report on him pic.twitter.com/zrBZoEdTUx — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) July 9, 2021

Per ReclaimTheNet:

The first of these reports was published by the SPLC on July 7 and revealed that the SPLC had been flagging Fuentes’ tweets to Twitter since January 5. According to this report, Twitter refused to censor Fuentes but offered to enroll the SPLC’s “Hatewatch” blog in its “Partner Support Portal” on January 11. A day later, the ADL published its July 8 report which branded Fuentes a “white supremacist leader” and claimed that Fuentes had used his social media platforms to “make numerous antisemitic and racist comments,” promote “election fraud narratives,” and encourage his followers to participate in nationwide “Stop the Steal” protests. On July 9, Fuentes’ Twitter account was suspended. […] Not only has Twitter banned Fuentes days after the SPLC and ADL published reports on him but the SPLC also appears to have enrolled in Twitter’s priority program (the Partner Support Portal) that allows members to make more direct censorship requests to Twitter.

Informationliberation.com reports: “The ADL published a report on me and then I was permanently suspended hours later,” Nick Fuentes said on Telegram. “That’s what happened. Stay tuned to telegram I will be on here later.”

“I am the new Rosa Parks,” Fuentes said. “I am a civil rights icon.”

The SPLC was desperate to take credit for the ban even though pretty much everyone credited the ADL:

🚨 UPDATE



Just TWO days after releasing our #TweetingHate analysis by Senior Investigative Reporter @MichaelEHayden:



Twitter has suspended the account of white supremacist Nick Fuentes.#ByeNick ✌️ ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1HjmvhtYlV — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) July 9, 2021

ConInc was giddy:

Nick Fuentes is a garbage person with garbage beliefs. Twitter is also filled with lots of garbage people with garbage beliefs. Only certain people get banned. Nobody should trust Twitter's supposed free speech neutrality. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2021

At some point, the insults make the ban opposition disingenuous. How hard is it to just say: "It's wrong to ban Nick Fuentes"? https://t.co/6GGqmaDfcz — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) July 9, 2021

He can go to Gab. White supremacists and Holocaust deniers are welcome there. Twitter isn't stopping him from saying a single thing. https://t.co/dgF5PQeove — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 9, 2021

JD Vance, who is running for Senate in Ohio, spoke out somewhat in his defense:

Nick Fuentes has been a giant troll (and IMO dishonest) in his attacks against me. Don’t care.



Tech companies control what we’re allowed to say in our own country. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/lmSSzsDnxx — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 9, 2021

I can’t get over how many weak-willed “conservatives” defend the right of “private companies” to censor US citizens. Wake up. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 9, 2021

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who is currently lobbying to get Tucker Carlson taken off the air and pressuring cable companies to drop Fox News, also successfully lobbied to get Trump banned from Twitter.

Especially after the violence at the Capitol, it is past time for social media companies to take responsibility for the hate & disinformation on their platforms. The #StopHateForProfit coalition is calling on companies to #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy. More here: https://t.co/sRCfOzFtaq pic.twitter.com/LVFb9Opo4H — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 8, 2021

“C.E.O.s have become the fourth branch of government,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told the New York Times after Trump’s ban. “They’re trying to hold the country together.”

After lobbying from the ADL and the World Jewish Congress, Mark Zuckerberg last year issued new speech codes for Facebook and Instagram to ban all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”

“The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress,” The Jewish Daily Forward reported in Aug 2020.

The Pentagon is currently working to partner with the SPLC and the ADL to purge the military of “extremists.”

The Pentagon under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is working to partner with the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League and spy on members of the military for signs of "extremism," according to documents leaked to The Intercept. https://t.co/gDwZCjCUD6 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 20, 2021

The ADL also trains police forces throughout the country and flies them to Israel to learn how to operate as agents of an occupation government rather than public servants.

As I reported on Thursday, the Capitol Police — who are trained by the ADL — are expanding throughout the country, forming their own intelligence agency and appear to be aiming to become a new national police force that’s exempt from FOIA and above the law.

“Baltimore law enforcement officials, along with hundreds of others from Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Arizona, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia, Washington state as well as the DC Capitol police have all traveled to Israel for training,” Amnesty International reported in 2016:

“Many of these trips are taxpayer funded while others are privately funded. Since 2002, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee’s Project Interchange and the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs have paid for police chiefs, assistant chiefs and captains to train in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).” “These trainings put Baltimore police and other U.S. law enforcement employees in the hands of military, security and police systems that have racked up documented human rights violations for years. Amnesty International, other human rights organizations and even the U.S. Department of State have cited Israeli police for carrying out extrajudicial executions and other unlawful killings, using ill treatment and torture (even against children), suppression of freedom of expression/association including through government surveillance, and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters.” […] “There are also documented incidents of suppression of freedom of expression by Israeli police. For instance, journalists covering protests have been assaulted or shot. Individuals are also arrested for social media posts or for gathering to peacefully discuss the occupation. Police have harassed and arrested Israeli whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu repeatedly since he served his full sentence in 2004. Just this past July, Vanunu was in court for giving a news interview, moving (in the same building) without notifying police and for meeting with foreign nationals.”

Though the ADL opposes “white nationalism” in America and labels “The Great Replacement” an “anti-semitic conspiracy theory” they ardently support Jewish nationalism and advance “replacement theory” when it comes to Israel.

After the ADL called on Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson after his segment last week on demographic change and political power in America, Tucker points out that the ADL made the same argument that he did when it came to Arabs in Israel. pic.twitter.com/vprhqLxm8H — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2021

The ADL’s guide for pro-Israel activists on their website tells followers to say that the idea of “bi-nationalism” in Israel “is unworkable given current realities and historic animosities” and amounts to “nothing less than an indirect attempt to bring about an end to the State of Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people.”

“With historically high birth rates among the Palestinians, and a possible influx of Palestinian refugees and their descendants now living around the world, Jews would quickly be a minority within a bi-national state, thus likely ending any semblance of equal representation and protections,” the ADL says. “In this situation, the Jewish population would be increasingly politically – and potentially physically – vulnerable.”

“It is unrealistic and unacceptable to expect the State of Israel to voluntarily subvert its own sovereign existence and nationalist identity and become a vulnerable minority within what was once its own territory.”