ADL Quietly Changes Definition of Racism So Only Whites Can Be Labelled Racist

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has quietly changed the definition of racism so that it only applies to white people.

Yes, really.

The pro-censorship far-left group now defines racism as “The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.”

Information Liberation reports: Their previous definition for racism said: “Racism is the belief that a particular race is superior or inferior to another, that a person’s social and moral traits are predetermined by his or her inborn biological characteristics. Racial separatism is the belief, most of the time based on racism, that different races should remain segregated and apart from one another.”

They appear to have changed the definition in July 2020.

Their older definition presents problems considering their own supremacist and separatist policy positions.

Though the average American doesn’t even know who the ADL is and their website doesn’t get much traffic relative to their outsized influence, Google is now manually giving the ADL the number one result when you search “racism.”

The above search was done today in a private window while logged out. Results can be localized and are not always the same for everyone but there’s no question that they’re being massively algorithmically boosted by Google.

The term racism is said to have originated with communist Leon Trotsky in 1933 but it was only popularized by the media in recent decades.

Here’s a Webster’s dictionary purportedly from 1955 showing the term “racism” didn’t even exist:

Today our entire society revolves around combating nebulously defined “racism” and microaggressions are considered worse than murder.