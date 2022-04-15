Adam Schiff’s Best Friend Sentenced To 30 Years For Drugging, Raping and Killing Young Males

Ed Buck, the Democrat mega-donor and close friend of Adam Shiff, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of drugging, raping and killing gay males.

The 67-year-old Los Angeles reprobate was slapped with the prison sentence over the deaths of 26-year-old escort Gemmel Moore and 55-year-old porn actor Timothy Dean.

The judge on Thursday slammed the ‘horrific’ and ‘reprehensible’ crimes but refused to lock him up and throw away the key.

She said the fact Buck was abused by his father and a priest when he was a child were ‘mitigating circumstances’ in his crimes.

Meanwhile the victims’ family and friends burst into tears as they gave moving testimony at the court in downtown LA.

Moore’s mother LaTisha Nixon said she had warned her boy to stay away from the sick Democrat donor, adding: ‘Now all I have is memories and his ashes.’

Convicted killer Ed Buck and his disgraced friend Hillary Clinton during happier times

And Dean’s sister Joann Campbell said he had ‘taken away my best friend’ as she called for him to be dealt the ‘most sever punishment possible’.

Buck was last year convicted on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, leading to two deaths and other overdoses.

He was found guilty of all nine felony counts against him, with the verdict coming exactly four years after Moore was found dead in Buck’s Hollywood apartment.

Adam Schiff with the man he described as his close friend, convicted killer Ed Buck

Judge Christina Snyder today dished out his sentence, telling him his crimes were ‘horrific’, adding: ‘What happened here is reprehensible conduct. All lives matter.’

Prosecutors had earlier urged the judge to impose a life sentence, but Buck’s attorney, Mark Werksman, asked for 10 years.

Judge Snyder, noting ‘mitigating circumstances’ – including him being sexually abused by his father and a priest as a child – said life would be ‘overly punitive’.

She sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison, to run concurrently, for the two counts of distributing methamphetamine resulting in the deaths of Moore and Dean.

She sentenced him to 20 years, to run concurrently with the 30 years already handed out, for each of four counts of distributing methamphetamine, two counts of ‘enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution’ and one of ‘maintaining a drug involved premises’.

Ahead of sentencing, the court heard the emotional testimony from the friends and families of the victims.

They all pleaded with the judge to slap him with the harshest punishment she could hand out.

Birds of a feather

Buck is not the first close friend of Adam Schiff to be found guilty of sickening sex crimes.

Dr. Bruce Hensel, a long-term associate of Rep. Adam Schiff, was arrested in Los Angeles in November 2019 on pedophilia related charges after he asked a 9-year-old girl to send him sexually suggestive pictures, according to prosecutors and law.