Adam Schiff: Trump Could Be Indicted After His Presidency

California Rep. Adam Schiff believes President Trump could be indicted after his presidency comes to an end.

Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Rep. Schiff (D-CA) declared that President Donald Trump “should be indicted” as soon as he leaves office.

Partial transcript below:

“I mean, it’s been clear, you know, from Bob Mueller that he felt and the Justice Department feels bound by this Office of Legal Counsel opinion that you can’t indict a sitting president,” he said.

“But he is a- essentially unindicted co-conspirator. He’s been identified as an Individual One, as the person who directed Michael Cohen to commit this fraudulent campaign scheme.”

“And I assume that all this means, in terms of the Southern District of New York, is that the case will be reopened when he leaves office, providing the statute of limitations has not run, and the Justice Department will have to weigh whether to indict the former president.”

“From my point of view, if the evidence supports that, he should be indicted. And it’s certainly the view of the Justice Department’s reflected in that indictment that Donald Trump was the one who coordinated and directed that illegal scheme.”

“And why should Michael Cohen to go to jail, but the guy who did the direction and the coordination himself evade justice? He is not above the law.”

“He may have a temporary reprieve while he occupies that office. But I think the Justice Department will have to seriously consider reopening the case if that’s what it requires and indicting him when he leaves office,” he said.

“I think, you know, tragically, the president has decided that racism is good politics. Racism is a good political strategy.”

“There’s a reason why he keeps returning to attacking these women of color and the rhetoric that he uses.” Schiff Said.

WATCH: