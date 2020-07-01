Adam Schiff ‘Jokes’ About ‘Moving to Canada Soon’, Patriots Demand He Pack His Bags Now

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) blurted out an apparent “joke” on Monday about moving to Canada “soon“, raising the hopes of conservatives across the nation who would love few things more than seeing the back of the notoriously deceptive Californian Democrat.

Schiff is best known for his ability to lie with a straight face — about “Russia collusion,” about the “whistleblower” who sparked the impeachment of President Trump, and so much more.

According to the Just The News (founded by John Solomon, a former columnist for The Hill and current Fox News contributor), Schiff made the eyebrow raising-remark during an online forum on “Social Media Disinformation and Election Interference” organized by George Washington University.

‘We may all be moving to Canada soon,’ Schiff says at disinformation and election interference talk | Just The News https://t.co/UOzlY2JqeN — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) June 30, 2020

WesternJournal report: In addition to Schiff and others, the forum included Dominic Leblanc, an adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As moderator Frank Sesno, director of GWU’s School of Media and Public Affairs, was preparing to question Leblanc, he segued into one more question for Schiff.

“Before we move to Canada,” he said. “At your hearing last week ….”

Schiff interrupted.

“We may all be moving to Canada soon,” he said, sparking a moment of laughter for Sesno.

(The C-SPAN video is here. The “Canada” quote comes about the 42:40 mark.)

It wasn’t clear who “we” might mean, but it’s a good guess Schiff was talking about his fellow Democratic Party members. Regardless, for Schiff critics who caught wind of it, the moment was less a joke than a dream come true:

Of course, Schiff’s talk of going to Canada probably holds as much water as the tantrums of celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Lena Dunham and Barbra Streisand, who implied or outright stated they would leave the country if Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

(Spoiler alert: He did. They didn’t.)

It’s also important to remember that Schiff’s relationship with the truth could charitably described as “casual.”

Back in February 2019, he told CNN’s “State of the Union” that there was evidence of “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia “in plain sight.”

Later developments showed this was not only false, but Schiff had to know it was false, since witness after witness who testified before the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 and ’18 had said they knew of no proof of collusion.

During the farcical proceedings surrounding the impeachment proceedings this year, Schiff repeatedly claimed he did not know the identity of the “whistleblower” whose complaint about a Trump phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky sparked the Democratic attempt to dislodge a sitting president.

Considering the identity of the “whistleblower” was probably the worst kept secret in Washington, no one with any sense — probably not even liberals — believed Schiff then.

But even in a joke, there might be some truth.

As the point man on the impeachment effort, Schiff knows firsthand what it feels like to try to take down the president and end up in abject failure. He knows that frustration, and it’s possible he sees more of it ahead.

It could well be that Democrats are more nervous than they and the mainstream media want Americans to believe about the outcome of the November election. If Schiff were confident that the doddering Joe Biden was actually going to defeat Trump, it’s more likely his joke would have been something like “We won’t need to move to Canada after Nov. 3.”

Despite an onslaught of unrest from Black Lives Matter radicals, malicious attacks from dishonest Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the ever-Democrat-accommodating mainstream media, Trump is not only not defeated, if his primary numbers are any indication, his support is as solid as ever.

As the New York Post reported June 20, Trump’s primary vote totals have trounced previous incumbents facing no or only token competition like then-President Barack Obama in 2012 and then-President George W. Bush in 2004.

In other words, Trump’s enemies in the political realm and in the media are already trumpeting a coming Democratic win in 2020, but Trump’s strength should not be counted out. And an off-the-cuff-remark by one of the most deceptive members of a deeply deceptive political party might have revealed more uneasiness than Pelosi & Co. are showing publicly.

And for once, we might want to think Adam Schiff is telling the truth.