Adam Schiff: Forget Mueller, ‘Undoubtedly There Is Collusion’

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff doubled-down on his conspiracy theories against President Trump Wednesday, declaring that “undoubtedly there is collusion” between the White House and Russia.

“Undoubtedly there is collusion,” Schiff told the Washington Post after reviewing Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller Report.

“We will continue to investigate the counterintelligence issues. That is, is the president or people around him compromised in any way by a hostile foreign power? It doesn’t appear that was any part of Mueller’s report,” he breathlessly added.

Foxnews.com reports: Schiff has been a vocal critic of President Trump throughout Mueller’s investigation over the last two years. The investigation delivered 37 indictments but concluded over the weekend with no further criminal charges.

In the days since, there has been a substantial push by GOP members such as Kellyanne Conway, Rep. Mark Green and Rep. Matt Gaetz to get Schiff to step down from his position as head of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Adam Schiff should resign,” Kellyanne Conway said. “He has no right as somebody who has been peddling a lie day after day after day unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said you have evidence, where is it?”

Schiff, on the other hand, seemed unbothered by calls for his resignation.

“I’m more than used to attacks from my GOP colleagues and I would expect nothing less,” he told CNN.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Mueller’s full report, possibly redacted in some parts, will be made public for the American people in the coming weeks.