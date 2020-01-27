Adam Schiff Says He Feels ‘Threatened’ by ‘Wrathful and Vindictive’ President Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff says he feels threatened by President Trump over a tweet posted Sunday warning Schiff that he “has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country.”

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Following the tweet, Schiff complained to host Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press that he felt under attack.

Schiff accused POTUS of being “wrathful and vindictive”.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Todd asked Schiff about his monumental gaffe Friday night during the impeachment trial when he alienated persuadable Republican senators by repeating an anonymous CBS report that a Trump “confidante” had relayed a threat that senators voting against Trump in the trial would ‘have their heads on pikes’.

EXCLUSIVE: @RepAdamSchiff: “Look at the president’s tweets about me today saying I should pay a price..” @chucktodd: “Do you take that as a threat?” @RepAdamSchiff: “I think it is intended to be.”

EXCLUSIVE: @RepAdamSchiff: "Look at the president's tweets about me today saying I should pay a price.."@chucktodd: "Do you take that as a threat?"@RepAdamSchiff: "I think it is intended to be." pic.twitter.com/8KUqaoJcS3 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 26, 2020

Schiff was the one who brought up the tweet, not Todd. It should be noted that Schiff won his seat in 2000 (twenty years ago) when he was supported by the Clinton machine to exact revenge on Clinton impeachment House Manager Rep. James Rogan (R-CA) and make Rogan pay the price for impeaching President Bill Clinton.

UPDATE: Transcript via NBC: