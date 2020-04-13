Adam Schiff: I Am ‘Diving Deeply’ Into New ‘9/11 Style’ Trump Investigation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) boasted to MSNBC that he is “diving deeply” into a new investigation into President Trump, stating that he is reviewing whether President Donald Trump ignored warnings from the intelligence community in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

On “real-time oversight,” Schiff said on “AM Joy” Sunday, “We are right now going through our intelligence holdings. What did the intelligence community make us aware of at the end of last year or earlier this year? Other committees are doing like analyses.”

He continued, “It is very important, I think, in reviewing the intelligence component to this to realize the intelligence piece is just one piece of the warnings coming to the administration. A lot of those warnings were in the public domain. They came from public health organizations, like WHO or CDC or his own National Security Council, and ignored those warnings.”

He added, “We are diving deeply into what does the intelligence community know, what resources we would bring there, and what do we need to do prospectively to better protect the country in the future.

“That last piece, how do we protect the country in the future, is really the mission of that independent commission we based on, we used the model the 9/11 commission.”