Adam Schiff, Debbie Schultz, Maxine Waters Advise Think Tank Led by Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother

Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Maxine Waters all sit on a congressional advisory board of a foreign policy think-tank led by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein.

The Humpty Dumpty Institute was co-founded by heiress Constance Milstein in 1988. It works closely with the United Nations, the State Department, and “various countries” to “put the pieces back together” in conflict-ridden countries.

Dailycaller.com reports: Mark Epstein has played a significant role in this mission. According to the organization’s website, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother serves as Humpty Dumpy’s vice chairman, and has represented the group abroad on delegations alongside members of Congress and U.N. dignitaries. As recently as last February, several months before his brother was arrested at Teterboro Airport on federal charges for allegedly sex trafficking minors, Mark traveled with the group to the United Arab Emirates on a trip cosponsored by the nonprofit Peace Without Limits, which, according to Wikileaks, is funded by the Crown Prince of Furjairah in UAE. In 2015, he hosted a private dinner for a Humpty Dumpty conference, which featured a keynote address from former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power.

While Humpty Dumpty lists over thirty elected officials on their advisory board, only four are Republicans. Many of the representatives, including Schiff and Wasserman Shultz, have been critical of how public officials have handled Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, specifically how President Donald Trump’s former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta negotiated a deal for Epstein while serving as the U.S. attorney for southern Florida. They have not noted their involvement in an organization his brother serves as vice chairman of. A picture from 2015 on Humpty Dumpty’s website shows Mark Epstein, Wasserman Shultz and other representatives smiling together.

When reached for comment about how he came to be involved with the the Humpty Dumpty Institute, Epstein told The Daily Caller, “You guys ask the most stupid questions. I can’t imagine how you make a living,” before immediately hanging up. Neither Milstein nor an organization rep returned a request for comment.

Jeffrey Epstein has received the majority of media scrutiny related to charges brought against him for sex trafficking. But his brother’s real estate holdings may also provide insight into the crimes, specifically, the majority of units inside an apartment complex in Manhattan’s Upper East Side at 301 East 66th Street.

First purchased by Mark in the early 1990s after receiving a tip from Les Wexner (who Jeffrey Epstein’s investment firm listed as its only public client), many of the units have been tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s associates. Maritza Vasquez, who worked as a bookkeeper from 2003 to 2006 for a modeling agency Jeffrey Epstein invested $1,000,000 in, told federal investigators during a deposition many underage girls were housed at 301 East 66th Street.

Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney, Darren Indyke, used the building as his primary office address, according to court registration files. Companies owned by two of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators, Sarah Kellen and Nadia Marcinkova, also listed their business addresses as 301 East 66th.

Although Mark Epstein has denied any business relationship between himself and his brother, a source with firsthand knowledge of their business ventures told The Daily Caller that both OSSA Properties (Mark’s real estate firm) and J. Epstein & Co. were involved in several real estate deals in the early 1990s.

An aide for Schiff said there was no financial relationship between him and the Humpty Dumpty Institute. A request for comment from Rep. Wasserman-Schultz’s office was not returned as of press time.