Adam Schiff Associate Arrested By LAPD On Pedophilia Charges

Dr. Bruce Hensel, a long-term associate of Rep. Adam Schiff, has been arrested in Los Angeles on pedophilia related charges after he asked a 9-year-old girl to send him sexually suggestive pictures, according to prosecutors and law enforcement.

Rep. Adam Schiff and Dr. Hensel have been closely linked for years, with the LA Times describing the doctor as a “special guest” at Schiff’s 50th birthday party in 2010. Schiff also handpicked Dr. Hensel to work with him on health care townhalls in California and has been the recipient of big dollar donations from the 71-year-old throughout his political career.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Dr. Hensel was arrested Wednesday morning in Beverly Hills and charged with contact with a minor for sexual purposes.

The arrest came after a child sexual exploitation investigation involving the 9-year-old after inappropriate messages and photographs were shared between the child and Dr. Hensel. The 71-year-old was booked for contact with a minor with the purpose of committing sexual acts.

NEW VIDEO: "What do you have to say to her family?” Dr. Bruce Hensel dodges @abc7eileen's questions as disgraced ex-TV medical correspondent leaves downtown LA jail https://t.co/zuttEvuD8a pic.twitter.com/LxanxCpGcB — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 14, 2019

From the LA Times report:

Dr. Bruce Hensel, a former TV medical correspondent, was arrested Wednesday morning after he asked a 9-year-old girl to send him sexually suggestive pictures, according to prosecutors and law enforcement.

Hensel, who was the on-air chief medical correspondent for NBC in Los Angeles and New York, was charged with one felony count of contact with a minor for sexual purposes, which stems from him requesting images from the daughter of an acquaintance through an online messaging app on or about Aug. 4, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

“Other special guests at Thursday’s celebration, that was coordinated by Patricia Horton, included NBC-4’s Dr. Bruce Hensel”



Why is Adam Schiff partying with pedophiles who solicit lewd photos from little girls? Someone needs to check on the kids ASAP!! https://t.co/TALsEpDuEX — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) November 14, 2019

Members of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Hensel’s Pacific Palisades home on October 16. Because contact with the 9-year-old child was made on the internet, detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit are leading the investigation.

A practicing physician who is board certified in internal medicine and emergency medicine, Dr. Hensel joined the KNBC news team in 1987 and worked there for several years. According to IMDb, Dr. Hensel has produced a handful of TV documentaries including “Beyond The Opposite Sex,” which focuses on transgender relationships.

Dr. Hensel was released from the LAPD’s Metropolitan Detention Center around 5 p.m. after posting $5,000 bail. A court date has yet to be announced.

Jesus Christ…Adam Schiff is friends with Dr Bruce Hensel …this pervert was just arrested by LAPD juvenile division for soliciting lewd photos from a 9 year old girl. How many more pervs is this freak connected to? pic.twitter.com/2kK7kmmKSW — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) November 14, 2019

In the aftermath of Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest on charges of child sex trafficking and his subsequent death, an increasing number of Democrat donors have been accused of similar crimes.

Ed Buck, a high-profile millionaire who donated and bundled large sums to the Clintons and Rep. Adam Schiff, has also charged with an array of federal offenses and is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

The charges came after the bodies of, not one, but two dead black men were mysteriously found in Buck’s home on two occasions.

Buck is currently in jail following a September 17 arrest and his federal trial has been moved from November 26, 2019, to August 4, 2020. The Democrat mega-donor was initially charged with three felonies, including maintaining a drug house, administering methamphetamine, and battery causing serious injury. Police brought additional federal drugs charges after a victim, named as Joe Doe, managed to escape Buck who injected him with two large doses of the drug, according to prosecutors.

“We’re extremely happy Ed Buck is off the street and can’t kill or harm anyone else,” Dean’s family wrote in a statement released to press last month.