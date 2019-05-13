Actress Suggests Men Have Mandatory Vasectomies In Response To Georgia Abortion Law

Rachel Wood suggested mandatory vasectomies for men in response to harsh abortion bills being introduced in the US.

In a tweet. the actress claimed it was one way to prevent unwanted pregnancies when abortion is not an option.

However, following some backlash, she took to twitter the following to clarify that she was only joking in order to point out the hypocrisy of always putting all of the punishment and blame on women for unwanted pregnancies.

RT reports: Wood made the comment in response to Georgia banning abortion after a heartbeat is detected, which is usually at six weeks. Women often don’t know they are pregnant until at least the fifth week, so the law makes abortion very difficult. “They want to control our bodies,” Wood said.

Wood’s suggestion was met with support among her followers. However, unsurprisingly, many questioned the logic behind it and expressed displeasure at the idea.

Wood later clarified her position, explaining she doesn’t really want mandatory vasectomies because she doesn’t “believe we should legislate peoples bodies.”

“I used the example to point out the hypocrisy of always putting the responsibility, punishment, blame, or means of prevention, solely on women,” she explained.

Wood also took aim at the media’s coverage of her suggestion. She shared a Newsweek article about her idea, pointing out that a domestic violence law she wrote didn’t get coverage, but when she made “a joke about vasectomies,” the outlet thought it was newsworthy. “We will sensationalize a man’s member before we listen to a woman’s suffering.” she said.