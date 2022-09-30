Actress Suffers Facial Paralysis After ‘Rough Go With the Vaccine’, Says She’d ‘Do It Again’

Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy following a bad reaction to the Covid-19 vaccination.
According to a video posted online by Gibson, in which she was unable to move the left side of her face due to the paralysis, she had a “rough go with the vaccine” but she “would do it again, because it’s what we have to do.”
“This is not a video I want to make,” says Gibson, who is known for appearing in A Dog’s Way Home and Suits. “It’s kinda hard to make because as I am watching myself I see, umm, what I’m gonna say, which is I have been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, which is paralysis of one side of the face.”
“So I got it about two weeks after getting the vaccine. I had a rough go with the vaccine, and I guess I still. But I have to say, I would do it again, because it’s what we have to do to see people.
“So I don’t know why I am making this video. But here’s my weird smile.”
Gibson is not the first celebrity to suffer this fate.
Fully vaccinated Justin Bieber has revealed he has been struck by facial paralysis and is unable to move the right side of his face, just months after his fully vaccinated wife Hailey suffered a blood clot on her brain and stroke-like symptoms.
The 28-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday to share a three-minute video explaining the diagnosis of the rare syndrome that can lead to facial paralysis. WATCH:
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
