Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs has claimed that people who don’t wear face masks amid the Coronavirus crisis should be “in the stocks, in prison, or hanging in the streets”.

People who refuse to wear masks and those “who don’t wear it over their nose” should be “in stocks, in prison, or hanging in the streets,” Issacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” film series, told ITV talk show host Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday morning.

He also says the same punishment should be applied to people who pull their mask down to have a chat and then pull it back up

Breitbart reports: Anti-mask rage is becoming more palpable, seemingly, by the day. Earlier this month, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider took to social media to condemn anti-maskers who went into a Florida Target store blaring the group’s hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” while ripping off their masks. In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale. The video had more than 30 million views.

Isaacs, who is also known for his roles in Harry Potter, The Patriot, and Peter Pan, spoke about recently returning to work on the set of Netflix series Sex Education, and how crucial but “weird” it was being with people wearing personal protection items like masks.