Actor George Lopez Accepts Iranian Bounty to Murder President Trump

Hollywood actor George Lopez gleefully accepted an Iranian bounty to assassinate President Trump on Sunday evening.

Iranian authorities recently put an $80 million dollar bounty on the president’s head, but according to Lopez, he’ll happily do it for the bargain price of $40 million instead.

“[Iranian] authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General [Qasem Soleimani] after he was assassinated last week,” Chicano Worldstar posted on Instagram. “What are your thoughts?”

“We’ll do it for half,” Lopez responded from his official Instagram account.

Breitbart.com reports: When the George Lopez is not threatening to assassinate the president, he is apparently getting into altercations with Trump supporters, instead. Such was the case in November of 2018, when police charged Lopez with misdemeanor battery over an altercation involving “MAGA jokes” and “pro-Trump comments” at a Hooters restaurant, which was caught on tape.

In June of last year, the actor demanded that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deport Trump’s children, falsely suggesting that as the offspring of legal immigrants they qualified as “anchor babies.”

In 2017, The Smurfs actor called on President Trump to “deport police.”

“You wanna make the streets safer deport the police,” said Lopez.

While gallivanting around Los Angeles with friends a few summers ago, the Balls of Fury actor pretended to “pee” on President Trump’s Hollywood Star by placing a water bottle near his crotch and pouring the contents onto the plaque while grimacing.