‘Acquitted For Life’ GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Trolls Pelosi, Rips Up Articles of Impeachment

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) trolled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump in the Democrats’ failed impeachment trial.

The Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Article 1 “Abuse of Power” — Not Guilty! 52-48

Article 2 “Obstruction of Congress” — Not Guilty! 53-47

McCarthy ripped up the bogus articles of impeachment and posted the video to his official Twitter account.

“Acquitted for life,” McCarthy said, mocking Pelosi’s “impeached for life” line, as he tore the articles of impeachment in half.

WATCH:

In an appalling lack of respect for the House, the country and the President, Speaker Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s SOTU speech Tuesday night.