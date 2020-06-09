Abraham Lincoln Statue Defaced By BLM Protestors, Even Though He Freed the Slaves and Took a Bullet For It

Brainless and uneducated Black Lives Matter protesters have defaced and vandalized an Abraham Lincoln statue, despite the fact Lincoln freed the slaves over 150 years ago and ultimately took an assassin’s bullet in the back of the head for doing so.

There were skirmishes with police, as is usual for these events, leading Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say that the protests had been “subverted by thuggery — and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve.”

Pretty much like in America.

And he was right. There’s a big difference between demanding social change and behaving like uneducated thugs, brainlessly rioting, looting, and vandalizing. Take a look at the state of the Abraham Lincoln statue in London:

Video posted to Twitter also showed BLM demonstrators climbing the statue in protest:

Jack Montgomery noted that Lincoln’s statue was vandalized “worse than Churchill’s.”

Lincoln's statue vandalised even worse than Churchill's at the #BlackLivesMatter protest in London. Lincoln, of course, is the President who freed the slaves – and got an assassin's bullet in the back of the head for doing it. That still wasn't enough? https://t.co/MeTSrUwN5O pic.twitter.com/r8ICm6j3pS — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) June 6, 2020

WesternJournal report:

I don’t think I need to remind anyone about Abraham Lincoln’s role in ending slavery, considering his election was the impetus for almost all of America’s slave states to break away and form the Confederacy — which was then soundly defeated, thanks to Lincoln.

Over 150 years ago, he freed the slaves — and now this.

I’m not entirely aware where you put the names of black people killed by police in America when you want to blame every single incidence of it on systemic racism, but the statue of the guy who got shot because he freed the slaves definitely isn’t the place.

Of the protests we’ve seen in the wake of George Floyd’s death, this wasn’t one of the more well-thought-out. Even if you believe, as these people do, that police malfeasance was responsible for every one of these deaths, remembering the “victims” by defacing the statue of one of the greatest champions of freedom and equality in the Western world is certainly a unique way to go about letting people know about it.

They might have done better if they focused on Edward Colston.