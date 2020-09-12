Abortionist Who Said She Cuts Baby Vocal Cords So They ‘Can’t Scream’ Loses Medical License

Dr. Leah N. Torres, the doctor who sparked intense backlash in 2018 when she gloated about cutting the vocal chords of preborn babies “so they can’t scream” while performing abortions, has had her medical license revoked.

In the tweet, which she has since deleted, the abortionist wrote: “You know fetuses can’t scream, right?”

“I transect the cord [first] so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx,” she continued. “I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a ‘uterus ripper outer,’ if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.”

The Alabama-based abortionist has had her medical license revoked because she allegedly made fraudulent statements on her application. The denial of application also notes she has made “public statements related to the practice of medicine which violate the high standards of honesty, diligence, prudence, and ethical integrity demanded from physicians licensed to practice in Alabama.”

Wow! Abortionist Leah Torres (infamous for her tweet that her unborn victims can't scream because she cuts the cord) has lost her Alabama medical license because she lied about her malpractice history on her application. pic.twitter.com/yHvvicrdMf — Secular Pro-Life (@secularprolife) September 10, 2020

CBN report: The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners denied an application of qualification Aug. 19 and temporarily suspended Torres’ license Aug. 27.

A hearing is set for Dec. 21 before the Medical Licensure Commission in Montgomery.

According to the report:

The letter of notice from the Board of Medical Examiners says that Torres, in her application, gave false answers to several questions including whether her staff privileges had ever been revoked or suspended at any hospital or health care facility.

It also says that Torres has made “public statements related to the practice of medicine which violate the high standards of honesty, diligence, prudence, and ethical integrity demanded from physicians licensed to practice in Alabama.”

Robin Marty, a spokesperson for the West Alabama Women’s Center, where Torres works, said the doctor was not available to make a comment. She argued the board’s decision to suspend Torres’ medical license is the result of some sort of “misunderstanding.”

On Thursday, pro-life activist Lila Rose, founder of Live Action, praised the board for its decision. She also responded to Torres’ since-erased tweet, writing, “Abortionists do not practice medicine. Torres murdered thousands of infants.” Rose added, “Every state in America should suspend all abortionist licenses [and] refuse to allow the slaughter to continue.”

Seemingly in response to the revocation of her license, Torres blamed the “patriarchy.”