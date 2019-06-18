Abortion Activist Who Roundhouse Kicked Pro-Life Woman Avoids Jail

The Canadian abortion activist who was caught on video roundhouse kicking a pro-life woman last year has escaped having to serve a prison sentence.

Jordan Hunt was sentenced to just 8 months probation during a court hearing last week. Hunt was additionally barred from being within 100 meters of pro-life rallies after being charged with eight counts of assault and seven counts of mischief.

Infowars.com reports: Hunt expressed regret for his actions in a statement to the court.

“Everyone should have the right to be without fear when they act on their beliefs. I sincerely regret that I chose such a poor way of expressing myself,” Hunt said.

A video of the incident that went viral in October showed a Hunt, then a stylist at a hair salon, roundhouse kicking Campaign Life Coalition Youth Coordinator Marie-Claire Bissonnette as she recorded her conversation with him.

“The police report alleges that Hunt approached the group, vandalizing their signs before being approached by Bissonnette,” Newsweek reported.

“Video of the interaction shows the moment Hunt prepares to launch the kick. He can be heard afterward saying he meant to kick Bissonnette’s phone. Bissonnette can be heard yelling for people to call the police.”