ABC News Warns It May Look Like Republicans Have Won, But Vote Count Could Take ‘Weeks’

ABC News has warned that a “red mirage” could make it look like Republicans are winning big on the night, but that a full vote count could actually take weeks.

The news outlet published an article on Monday titled ‘Early election night results might not indicate final tallies.

A "red mirage," or an artificial GOP vote lead, will likely reoccur Tuesday. https://t.co/tagIbNJscC — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2022

Inforwars reports: The piece explains how Republicans may “appear to be leading their Democratic opponents, even by large margins” in federal and statewide races, but that their leads “will dwindle, or crumble completely” after “dumps” of mail-in and absentee ballots are counted after election day, which could take “weeks”.

Why America can’t count all the votes on the night, as is done in countless other developed countries, isn’t explained.

“This phenomenon was popularized as the “red mirage” or the “blue shift” after the 2020 presidential election, when former President Donald Trump took a deceptive lead in several competitive states on Election Day due to delays in counting of Democrats’ mail-in ballots — their preferred method of voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic — only to eventually dissipate when the entire reserve of votes was totaled,” states the report.

However, the explanation that COVID-19 caused so many Democrats to use mail-in ballots on 2020 is also not a factor n“The red wave nearly every pollster is predicting is actually just a “mirage” ready to be corrected through “election fortification” and “perceived” late night ballot dumps,” commented Chris Menahan.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said yesterday that the vote count may take “days” to be sorted out, asserting, “That’s how this is supposed to work,” despite no such narrative being in place when Democrats performed well in the 2018 mid-terms.

Jean-Pierre: "We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work." pic.twitter.com/UPPpMjVCNK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2022

Delaying the election result will almost certainly lead to a repeat of the chaos of 2020, and prompt more claims by Republicans of vote fraud and stolen elections.

Polls show that around 61 per cent of Republicans think Biden didn’t win legitimately in 2020, while nearly a third of Americans in total think Biden won thanks to voter fraud.