ABC Host: We Censored Evidence That Epstein Was ‘Most Prolific Pedophile Of Our Time’

ABC co-host Amy Robach has admitted in video footage that her network refused to run an investigative report on Jeffrey Epstein three years ago, saying “I’ve had this story for three years… (ABC) would not put it on the air.”

“It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton. We had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it is all coming out and it is like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it.”

Amy Robach was caught on a hot mic explaining how the ABC network spiked an investigative report on Jeffrey Epstein, describing it as “stupid” and saying “‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is.“

According to Robach, the investigation directly implicated Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. She also implies the British royal family directly threatened ABC and pressured them to drop the story.

In the video, Robach says, “I had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story. Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will that we, that also quashed the story.”

Robach said that Roberts “told me everything. She had pictures. She had everything.”

Robach goes on to say she believes that Epstein was killed in prison saying, “So do I think he was killed? 100% Yes, I do…He made his whole living blackmailing people… Yup, there were a lot of men in those planes. A lot of men who visited that Island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.”

In a statement Tuesday, Robach said that she was caught “in a private moment of frustration.”

“I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations,” she said.

“My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations — not what ABC News had verified through our reporting.

ABC News has defended its decision not to run a story on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the video footage of co-host Amy Robach was released by Project Veritas Tuesday morning.

ABC News said that at the time of the interview, “not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and 6-part podcast that will air in the new year.”