ABC Admits to Using Fake Footage of Kurdish ‘Slaughter’ at Syrian Border

ABC has been forced to take down a video that falsely purported to show Turkey ‘slaughtering’ the kurds in the wake of a US withdrawal from the region.
The footage aired on World News Tonight on Sunday was actually two year old gun range footage from Knob Creek gun range in West Point, Kentucky.
ABC originally described the video to viewers like this:
“This video right here appearing to show Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town. The Kurds, who fought alongside the US against ISIS now horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters on those very allies” – ABC News
For comparison, here’s the ABC News reports:
And here’s the original footage they used – from the Knob Creek gun range in West Point, Kentucky in 2017.
Oops!
On Monday, ABC News finally admitted it had used the incorrect footage and said they “regret the error.”
Just an honest mistake, right?
