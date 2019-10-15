ABC Admits to Using Fake Footage of Kurdish ‘Slaughter’ at Syrian Border

ABC has been forced to take down a video that falsely purported to show Turkey ‘slaughtering’ the kurds in the wake of a US withdrawal from the region.

The footage aired on World News Tonight on Sunday was actually two year old gun range footage from Knob Creek gun range in West Point, Kentucky.

ABC originally described the video to viewers like this:

“This video right here appearing to show Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town. The Kurds, who fought alongside the US against ISIS now horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters on those very allies” – ABC News

This is horrible horrible …what was ABC News thinking? If we in the media want credibility, we have to stop doing stupid things like this.. https://t.co/R2bshdTKbq — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 14, 2019

Wow! ABC News is trying to pass gun range videos as combat footage from Syria pic.twitter.com/zfTWtwwSfZ — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) October 14, 2019

For comparison, here’s the ABC News reports:

And here’s the original footage they used – from the Knob Creek gun range in West Point, Kentucky in 2017.

Oops!

That video never “appeared to be from the Syrian border,” as the audience at the Kentucky gun show where the video was shot is clearly visible. ABC News deliberately edited that out and is now pretending this is all some honest mistake. Nonsense. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 14, 2019

On Monday, ABC News finally admitted it had used the incorrect footage and said they “regret the error.”

CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight" Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error. — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 14, 2019

Just an honest mistake, right?