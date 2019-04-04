Aaron Carter: Michael Jackson Is Being Framed

Aaron Carter has debunked rumors that Michael Jackson is a pedophile, claiming the King of Pop is being framed for crimes he didn’t commit.

As a result of the HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland,’ fans are now bitterly divided over how they feel about the late singer.

Globalnews.ca reports: Carter, 31, became friends with Jackson in his early teens and has claimed on numerous occasions that the Thriller singer never acted inappropriately around him.

In an interview conducted with TMZ on Monday, Carter continued to defend Jackson and even offered some choice words to one of his accusers, Wade Robson.

What has Aaron Carter 🔥🔥 up and ready to punch Wade Robson in the face?!? https://t.co/bg1KWhhEWe pic.twitter.com/Z54N3FuIx1 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2019

The Aaron’s Party singer and Robson, 36, spent a lot of time together during their teenage years at Neverland Ranch, Jackson’s Santa Barbara County home.

When asked about his thoughts on Leaving Neverland, Carter recounted his friendship with Jackson.

“I remember having the time of my life with Michael,” he said.

Carter revealed that the two went to the same vocal coach, Seth Riggs, for a number of years together.

“I was about 15 years old, and I remember him just sitting down with me being like, ‘This is kind of what you’ve got to do, Aaron, with your future. Stay focused, be driven, always be a perfectionist,’” Carter said.

“I really idolized Michael, the way you see Wade Robson and that other kid did [in Leaving Neverland].”

Carter then continued with his thoughts about Robson and Jackson’s other accuser, James Safechuck. The singer made it clear that he believes the two are lying about Jackson’s alleged actions and even accused them of “stomping on [his] grave.”

After years of defending the singer to the public and even on trial, Robson came forward with allegations in 2013, followed by Safechuck in early 2014.

Through the same lawyer, both men sued the Jackson estate, claiming that the singerhad molested them when they were children. Both cases were dismissed in 2017.

These events inspired director Dan Reed to create Leaving Neverland.

“When Michael Jackson is alive, you’re backing him, you’re up his a**, you’re kissing his a** and you’re there to testify for him under oath,” said Carter of the popstar’s accusers. “Then, when he dies, you decide that that’s a good time to come out?”

“No,” he continued. “What you’re doing is you’re actually stomping on an icon and a legend’s grave. Why not do it when he was alive, man?”

Prior to Carter’s TMZ interview, a tweet surfaced from a Twitter account under the name Wade Robson Creations.

The since-deleted account wrote: “I’m not alone, you ask @aaroncarter.”

Although the authenticity of the account is unconfirmed, the tweet fuelled Carter to conduct an in-depth interview with TMZ. Robson’s attorney later told TMZ the account was fake and that the tweet did not come from Robson.

“Wade I’m very disappointed in because he’s trying to tie my name into this s**t,” Carter said.

“I might be a pop singer, but I’m also from the f**king south,” he continued.

“You f**king coming at me saying some sour s**t? You’re lucky I’ve got something to lose now, because I would punch you in your face.”

“I wouldand then maybe I’d ask you, ‘Hey, are you telling the truth?’ But I would punch you in the face first, because what you’re doing is stomping on someone’s grave; [someone] who was there for you and taught you things,” he continued.

“[Now] you guys are sitting there talking about how you were molested and all this stuff — it’s hard for me to understand,” he said.

“How am I supposed to understand that when my whole personal experience with [Jackson] was gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing?”

Once the interview went public, Paris Jackson, the King of Pop’s only daughter, replied to Carter with a heart emoji.

The younger Jackson only recently spoke out about Leaving Neverland, vaguely defending her father. She is the only one of Jackson’s three children to have shared her opinion regarding the matter.

While sharing his thoughts on Jackson’s accusers, Carter suggested they were paid to conduct the Leaving Neverland interviews.

“You don’t think, for the interviews that they’re doing, they’re not getting paid? Why not do it when he was being accused of molestation?” said Carter. “Why not do it then? It actually could indict a perpetrator.”

Carter went on to claim that he had been offered hundreds of thousands of dollars to speak out against the late singer.

“I’ve been offered six figures already for an interview and I turned them all down. I told them to go f**k themselves,” he said.

Ok “Wades attorney.” Let’s see if that’s true. Defamation of character is being put on me you better hope wade isn’t attached to that account. MY ATTORNEYS HAVE A MASSIVE RETAINER. so let’s get to the bottom of this. WADE. With your whack ass contingent Attorneys. Lol 🌪 pic.twitter.com/173sCQ4R9z — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) March 12, 2019

In a later tweet, Carter attempted to reach out to Robson with a foul-mouthed message.

“Wade Robson, don’t drag my name into s**t! You don’t want this. Keep my name out of your mouth, you started this s**t,” he wrote.

In addition to the handful of sexual abuse allegations made against Jackson, the premieres of Living with Michael Jackson (2003), Leaving Neverland and After Neverland have contributed to the dwindling of the popstar’s persona since 1993.

Throughout his life, Jackson denied all sexual assault and abuse accusations. The singer was never found guilty of any crime in a court of law.