A Third Mysterious Monolith Appears In California

Another strange metallic monolith has been spotted on top of a mountain by baffled locals in California.

This is the third mysterious structure that has pop up in recent weeks after monoliths were also discovered in Utah and Romania,

RT reports: The new monolith – resembling the ominous structure in Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ – was found on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California by local residents on Wednesday morning.

“I guess this is the thing now, right?” resident Gary Lyons, who regularly hikes the mountain, said in a video he captured after stumbling upon the odd find, first obtained by Storyful News.

NEW: Mysterious monolith appears in Atascadero, California pic.twitter.com/aPJxe0U13X — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) December 3, 2020

Got up close and personal with the mystery California #monolith today. Anyone else been out to see it? pic.twitter.com/8pOimhQiyY — Kaytlyn Leslie (@kaytyleslie) December 3, 2020

The structure appears almost identical to other monolith-like protrusions recently found in the Utah desert and near Romania’s mountainous Piatra Neamt region – both of which have since vanished without a trace. While eco-activists copped to taking down the Utah monolith last Friday – arguing that the site was drawing tourists along with litter and pollution – the disappearance of the Romanian version remains a mystery.

Unlike its cousin in Utah, however, the obelisk discovered in California was not fixed to the ground, and “appears to be hollow at the top,” according to a local report.

The true purpose of the unusual monuments has left netizens bewildered, becoming a hot topic of debate on Twitter for days on end. The battle was rekindled again on Wednesday with the fresh find, prompting a litany of different theories. Many, however, appear convinced the phenomenon is merely “some marketing bulls**t” or a “PR stunt.”

Terrible marketing that's going to be hit with big fines. — receivefreesmsnow (@Getfreetext1) December 3, 2020