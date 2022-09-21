A Global COLLAPSE Is Coming: U.S. Retailers Are ‘Mysteriously’ Cancelling Billions of Dollars of Orders

Walmart, Target and dozens of other major U.S. retailers are canceling billions of dollars in orders ahead of the coming holiday season, according to reports.

The holiday season is usually the busiest time of year, and at this time in 2021 there were concerns the global supply chain couldn’t handle the demand.

But it’s the opposite in 2022.

“All of a sudden major retailers are feverishly canceling orders, and this would only make sense if a severe economic downturn was imminent,” journalist Micheal Snyder writes.

Walmart admitted that it has canceled “billions of dollars in orders” as the upcoming holiday season approaches.

Per Retail Wire:

John David Rainey, Walmart’s EVP and CFO, said it had cleared most summer inventory, was reducing exposure in electronics, home and sporting goods, and canceled “billions of dollars in orders” to realign inventories. He said, “Our actions in Q3 will allow us to make significant progress toward rationalizing absolute levels and mix, which will enable our stores to be well positioned ahead of the holiday season.”

Meanwhile, Target canceled “more than $1.5 billion” in orders.

Per End Time Headlines:

Christina Hennington, Target’s EVP and chief growth officer, said steps being taken by the discounter’s buying team include “rigorously reforecasting expectations for the balance of the year and beyond and determining where to reduce future receipts and orders.

Kohl’s and Under Armour have also canceled huge numbers of orders.

Footwear News reports:

Kohl’s has also pulled back on order receipts and increased promotions to get through an inventory glut. “We have taken action to address inventory, including increasing promotions, being aggressive on clearing excess inventory and pulling back on receipts,” said Kohl’s CFO Jill Timm in a call with investors. Under Armour also said it made some proactive cancellations due to supply chain constraints to ensure that “the right inventory was coming in at the right time,” said interim president and CEO Colin Browne in a call with investors.

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam publicly warned that a massive recession is coming.

Snyder writes: