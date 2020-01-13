A Full-Scale War In The Middle East Would Be A ‘Catastrophe For The Whole World’ Putin Warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that a full-scale war in the Middle East would be a ‘catastrophe for the whole world’.



He said that large-scale military conflicts would be a catastrophe not only for the region but for the world and that it would lead to ‘new flows of migrants’ to Europe and other regions.



The Mail Online reports: This would also cause ‘huge damage to the global economy,’ he said.



His remarks came during talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow on Saturday to discuss growing tensions in the Middle East and other issues.



The talks also covered the Syria conflict where a fresh ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey is expected to go into effect after midnight in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib.



Putin and Merkel also backed a Libya peace conference in Berlin being organised by UN special envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, which could be held in the coming weeks.

Putin called the initiative ‘timely’ and a ‘very good step in the right direction.’

The conference must include ‘countries that have a real interest in promoting a peace settlement’ and decisions must be agreed preliminarily with the Libyan sides, with the involvement of Salame, he said.