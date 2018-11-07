A Dead Brothel Owner Wins Seat In Nevada’s State Assembly

Brothel owner and reality TV star Dennis Hof has been elected to Nevada’s state assembly, despite the fact that he died last month.

Polling stations did have signs reminding voters that the Republican candidate was dead…but to no effect, as Hof received a decisive 68.3 percent of the vote. His breathing Democratic opponent received only 32 percent.

Here’s the polling notice in Pahrump today informing voters that GOP Assembly candidate Dennis Hof is deceased but still appears on the ballot. If Hof wins, county commissions from the 3 counties that the district covers will appoint a replacement from the same party #nvleg pic.twitter.com/p8mjPBIwzz — Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) November 6, 2018

Hof, 72, humorously referred to himself the “Trump of Pahrump”, but his name could not be removed from the ballot after his sudden death at his Love Ranch brothel. The cause of death is still under investigation.

The Bulletin reports: Dennis Hof defeated Democratic teacher Lesia Romanov in the race for Nevada’s 36th Assembly District, which includes rural communities and large stretches of desert in the southern part of the state. County officials will appoint a Republican to take his place in the seat.

Hof was found dead on October 16 after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday. Officials are still determining his cause of death, but they don’t suspect foul play.

Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.

He also starred in the HBO adult reality series Cathouse and wrote a book titled The Art of the Pimp, akin to Mr Trump’s book The Art of the Deal.

Hof was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel about an hour outside Las Vegas. His body was discovered by porn actor Ron Jeremy and a prostitute at the brothel.

Hof had spent the four previous days partying with notables from the sex industry and political world to celebrate his birthday.