A 7 Year Old Dylan Farrow Alleges Sexual Abuse By Adoptive Father Woody Allen In Old Home Video

A home video has emerged that shows the then 7-year-old daughter of Hollywood star Woody Allen accuse her father of sexually abusing her.

In the never-before-seen 1992 home video, Dylan Farrow is heard describing how her adoptive father Woody Allen allegedly “touched her private parts”

The claims are revealed in a shocking new four-part documentary series by HBO, titled “Allen v. Farrow”.

The Mail Online reports: In the video shot by adoptive mother Mia Farrow as proof of the incident, seven-year-old Dylan claims the Oscar-winning director told her: ‘Do not move, I have to do this,’ as he touched her in the attic of the family’s country home.

‘I didn’t want him to do it, mama,’ she’s heard telling her mother of the incident. ‘I didn’t like it.’

The harrowing four-part documentary series, Allen v. Farrow, was directed by On the Record directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, and was shot in secret over three years.

The series premieres Sunday night on HBO and will feature recordings that Mia secretly made of her phone calls with Allen, including one in which she tells him Dylan ‘is not alright’, after the alleged incident.

The documentary, which uses excerpts from Allen’s 2020 memoir as a contrast to the allegations, is set to reignite one of the most bitter and public celebrity family scandals that has raged for the past 30 years.

Mia, 76, who has 14 children – four of whom are her biological kids – has publicly accused the director of sexually assaulting Dylan as a child.

Mia’s split from Allen and her sexual abuse charges against him in 1992, came after she discovered explicit photos of her daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, whom she adopted with ex-husband Andre Previn in 1977, at Allen’s home.

Allen has always strongly maintained his innocence, claiming that Dylan fabricated the allegations of abuse or that she had been coached by Mia who he claimed was jealous of his relationship with Soon-Yi.

Mia and Allen had been together since 1979, when his career had taken off thanks to hit films Annie Hall and Manhattan, and after she became an A-list actress following her breakout role in Rosemary’s Baby.

That all changed 13 years later when Allen, then 55, and Soon-Yi, then 21, were caught having an affair, which the series claims had been going on since she was in high school.

In the documentary, Dylan recalls how Mia told her and her brother Ronan Farrow that ‘Daddy took naked pictures of Soon-Yi.’

‘And that was sort of the first instance where I thought, “Oh… it’s not just me”,’ Dylan says.

The documentary claims that testimony from Allen’s doorman during the couple’s custody battle showed that Soon-Yi was visiting him at his home when she was in high school and on her lunch breaks.

Allen’s maid also talked about cleaning up condoms and making the bed after Soon-Yi left.

Soon-Yi would later marry Allen in 1997 and remains with him to this day despite the 34-year age gap.

But that was not the only betrayal that Mia and Dylan allege in the series.

Mia claims it was Allen who suggested they adopt ‘a cute blond girl’, so she adopted Dylan from Texas shortly after she was born in 1985.

Dylan in the series, describes how from the 1987 birth of her brother Ronan Farrow, the journalist whose 2017 bombshell report about Harvey Weinstein kickstarted the MeToo movement, Allen began to take her away from her mother even when she wanted to stay.

She says that Allen was ‘very slowly instilling the idea in my head she [Mia] was more [Ronan’s] parent, he was more my parent, I was daddy’s girl’.

As a child she ‘worshiped’ Allen and his humor made her ‘feel so special’, Dylan says in the documentary.

She says that Allen was like a ‘magnet’ to her and showered her with ‘intense affection all the time’.

‘I was always in his clutches. He was always hunting me,’ she adds.

Family members also describe how Dylan began locking herself in the bathroom whenever Allen would come over or how she pretended to be a dead animal so she couldn’t talk.

Recounting the early incidents of abuse, Dylan says she has ‘very vivid snapshots, different places, mostly a window with a feeling attached’.

‘I remember sitting on the edge of his bed,’ she says. ‘The light in the room, the satin sheets. There were clarinet reeds. I have memories of getting into bed with him.

‘He was in his underwear, I’m in my underwear cuddling. I remember his breath on me. He would just wrap his body around me, very intimately’.

‘I would suddenly walk in and there she would be in his bed with him in his underwear,’ Mia says in the series.

‘Sometimes he would also kneel in front of her or sit next to her and put his face in her lap which I caught a couple of times and I didn’t think that was right’.

Tisa Farrow, Mia’s sister, recounts a chilling instance when Allen allegedly was putting sunscreen on Dylan’s back and his hand went down between her buttocks and ‘kind of lingered’.

‘[His hand] suggestively went between her buttock cheeks with his finger and then came back. Mia saw it too and snatched the sunscreen away,’ she says.

Allen is also said to have taught Dylan to suck his thumb and when asked about it by a family friend he claimed it ‘calms her down’.

‘I remember sitting on the steps with him in the country house. There was nobody else around, and he was directing me on how to suck his thumb – telling me what to do with my tongue, and I think that lasted a while. It felt like a long time,’ Dylan says.

Mia found the pictures of Soon-Yi in January 1992, but she couldn’t cut Allen out of her life completely because she was conflicted and loved him and because he had adopted her and her brother Moses, she says in the series.

But things took a turn in August that year, following an incident at her home in Connecticut.

Allen arrived one day while Mia was out and went straight to Dylan. Suddenly everyone realized that Allen and Dylan were missing and they were not found for 20 minutes.

The next day, family friend Casey Pascal told Mia that a babysitter in the house said she saw Dylan sitting on the couch with Allen ‘kneeling on the floor with his head buried in her lap’.

‘She said she felt she’d walked in on a very adult situation and realized it was a child and she was horrified to the core. She said Dylan was staring off into space and Woody’s face was in her lap,’ Pascal said.

‘I remembered she [Dylan] had not had any underpants on [afterwards]. She was sitting next to me. I said to her: “Did this happen, did daddy have his face in your lap yesterday?” She said yes,’ Mia added.

Mia got her video camera out and recorded Dylan as she asked her about what happened. There appear to have been two incidents, one on the couch and a second in the attic.

While talking about the first, Dylan says: ‘He touched [my] privates and then he was breathing on my leg. And then, this [where I mean] he squeezed me too hard that I couldn’t breathe’.

Mia asks: ‘What do you mean he touched your privates? Where did he touch you?’ Dylan, who was lying on her front, then motions toward her behind.

In another video, Dylan addresses what happened when Allen took her to the attic.

‘He said: “What about some father-daughter time?” And then I said: “Well, OK.”

‘We went into your [Mia’s] room and we went into the attic. Then he started telling me weird things. Then he went behind me and touched my privates,’ Dylan says.

In the video, Mia asks: ‘Which privates did he touch?’

Dylan, who is sitting down on a bed, points to her private parts and says: ‘This part’.

‘He touched your front part?’ Mia asks again, to which Dylan replies: ‘yeah’.

In another part of the video Mia asks: ‘Do you wanna tell me what things daddy said in the attic when you were in the attic?’

Dylan replies saying he had told her: ‘Do not move, I have to do this.’

‘But I wiggled my bum to see what he was doing,’ she says. ‘He said: “Don’t move I have to do this. If you stay still we can go to Paris”.’

Dylan added that Allen told her: ‘Because this way you could be in my movie, if I do this’.

‘I didn’t want him to do it, mama. I didn’t like it….I don’t want to talk about it,’ the youngster tells Mia.

Speaking as an adult, Dylan recalls being in the attic with Allen saying: ‘Then he sexually assaulted me. And I remember just focusing on my brother’s train set. And then… he just stopped. He was done. And we just went downstairs.’

‘I am that little girl on the tape. So… it’s a very vulnerable part of me, and a very… a very hurt part of me. There’s a lot of… That little girl is in a lot of pain,’ she says as she reflects on the video of her when she is seven.

Priscilla Gilman, Dylan’s friend at the time, also recalls how Allen ‘followed Dylan wherever she went’ and would hover over her silently.

‘He would come, and she would run away from the door, and say: “Hide me! Hide me!”‘ Gilman says.

‘At first, I thought it was like a game, but then I realized she actually sensed this kind of smothering energy from him.’

The documentary includes phone calls between Allen and Mia that she secretly taped, including conversations in the aftermath of the incident.

‘If I have a shred of belief left in you, then help me now. Tell me where you were for those 20 minutes,’ she asks Allen, who replies: ‘All the details when the time comes…’

In one conversation, Mia is heard talking about Dylan saying: ‘She’s not alright, Woody. She walks around the house holding her vagina. She sleeps with me. She’s scared of you and you’ve hurt her’.

Mia then breaks down in tears as she says: ‘I feel guilty I wasn’t there to protect her.

‘She said, “Mommy, you didn’t help. Daddy shouldn’t have done that. He shouldn’t have hurt me like that.” If you heard her you would weep inside and you would just want to be dead because I don’t know how you can live with what you did’.

After the incident Mia took Dylan to a pediatrician to have it on record what Allen had allegedly done and after the appointment the doctor informed the police.

The Connecticut State Police and child welfare services in New York began investigations but Allen was not prosecuted.

Another of the Farrow’s adopted children, Moses Farrow, rejected claims by Dylan that she had been abused and instead accused Mia Farrow of abuse. In May 2018 he wrote: “I’m sure my mother had good intentions in adopting children with disabilities from the direst of circumstances, but the reality inside our walls was very different.

“It pains me to recall instances in which I witnessed siblings, some blind or physically disabled, dragged down a flight of stairs to be thrown into a bedroom or a closet, then having the door locked from the outside.

“She even shut my brother Thaddeus, paraplegic from polio, in an outdoor shed overnight as punishment for a minor transgression.”

Moses told People Magazine, “My mother drummed it into me to hate my father for tearing apart the family and sexually molesting my sister.

“And I hated him for her for years. I see now that this was a vengeful way to pay him back for falling in love with Soon-Yi.”

The Guardian reorted in December 2020: When Moses’s claims were put to the Farrow family, they directed me to a 2018 statement made by Matthew, Sascha, Fletcher and Daisy Previn, and Ronan, Isaiah and Quincy Farrow: “None of us ever witnessed anything other than compassionate treatment in our home, which is why the courts granted sole custody to our mother of all her children. We reject any effort to deflect from Dylan’s allegation by trying to vilify our mom.”)